Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 22

Monday, Jan. 14: Milwaukee 2 at Manitoba 3 OT

Monday's matchup against the Milwaukee Admirals saw the Moose come back from a third period deficit to claim a 3-2 overtime win. Seth Griffith scored the winner with one minute left in the extra frame, and add an assist. Logan Shaw also recorded a goal and an assist.

Wednesday, Jan. 16: Milwaukee 2 at Manitoba 4

The two teams clashed again Wednesday and the Moose scored four straight goals on the way to a 4-2 win. Eric Comrie made 31 saves while Kristian Reichel, Logan Stanley, Logan Shaw and Michael Spacek tallied the goals.

Saturday, Jan. 19: San Antonio 1 at Manitoba 4

Eric Comrie turned away 37 shots as Manitoba rolled by the Rampage by a 4-1 count. Logan Shaw scored the franchise's fastest opening goal, just 10 seconds into the game. Hunter Fejes scored his first goal with the club, while Brent Pedersen and JC Lipon also factored into the goal column.

Sunday, Jan. 20: San Antonio 2 at Manitoba 4

Manitoba wrapped up the week with a 4-2 win over the Rampage on Star Wars Day. Chris Collins scored his first AHL goal to get the scoring started and he was followed by three defenceman as Logan Stanley, Cameron Schilling and Tucker Poolman helped power the Moose to the win.

at Grand Rapids**

Wednesday, January 23

6 p.m. CT

at Rockford**

Friday, Jan. 25

7 p.m. CT at Milwaukee**

Saturday, Jan. 26

1 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose hit the road for a three-game trip leading into the all-star break. The swing starts in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, before moving to Rockford and Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday. Listen to all three games on TSN 1290, moosehockey.com/listenlive and the Moose App, or stream them with AHLTV beginning 15 minutes before puck drop.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

38 Logan Shaw 34 16 11 27 22 -9

39 Seth Griffith 33 6 20 26 14 0

23 Michael Spacek 38 5 21 26 20 -5

27 Mason Appleton* 19 8 10 18 8 1

34 JC Lipon 31 7 9 16 54 6

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie 15-11-2 2.65 0.923 2

35 Ken Appleby 1-5-0 4.03 0.883 0

*On NHL roster

Player of the Week

Goaltender Eric Comrie was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 20. Comrie posted a 4-0-0 record last week, leading AHL goaltenders in wins, saves (131) and minutes played (244). The Edmonton, Alta. native allowed just seven goals, while featuring a 1.72 goals-against average and a 0.949 save percentage in his four starts. Overall, the Winnipeg Jets' second round pick in 2013 is tied for third in the AHL with a 0.923 save percentage, while facing more shots (943) than any netminder in the league. He is tied for fourth in the league with 15 wins and ranks 12th in the AHL with a 2.65 goals-against average.

All-Star

Forward Logan Shaw will represent the Moose at the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. Shaw replaces forward Mason Appleton who has been skating with the NHL's Winnipeg Jets since Nov. 26. Shaw leads the Moose with 16 goals and 27 points in 34 games. The Glace Bay, N.S. product also leads Manitoba in power play goals (7), first goals (4), and is second on the club with 85 shots on goal.

On a Roll

Manitoba's win on Sunday was the team's fourth in a row, and marked the seventh straight game in which the Moose recorded a point (6-0-0-1). The seven-game point streak is the longest active run in the AHL. The team earned 11 of a possible 12 points on its six-game home stand, and has a point in each of its last eight outings at Bell MTS Place (7-0-0-1).

Schilling and Niku Return

The Moose defence was bolstered this past weekend as Cameron Schilling and Sami Niku rejoined the team. Schilling hit the ice with the Moose for Sunday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee and made an immediate impact, tallying a goal and an assist in the victory. Niku leads the team's defenders in points per game (0.59) with 10 points (2G, 8A) in 17 games this season.

First Goal

Forward Chris Collins made his AHL debut with the Moose on Saturday, recording one shot on goal and a plus-one rating. Collins followed up that performance by scoring his first AHL goal the next day to open the scoring against the Rampage. The Calgary, Alta. native signed a professional tryout with the Moose Jan. 17. Prior to joining the club, Collins racked up 48 points (19G, 29A) in 37 games with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

Forward Seth Griffith recorded a point in all six games of Manitoba's recent home stand, posting nine points (1G, 8A) during his streak. His goal was the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory against Milwaukee last Monday. Griffith now ranks second on the Moose with 26 points (6G, 20A) in 33 games. The Wallaceburg, Ont. product has been deadly at Bell MTS Place where he has 21 points (5G, 16A) in 18 games.

