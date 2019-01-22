Purchase Condors Tickets for Local Cancer Organizations

January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





The Bakersfield Condors will host their second annual "Blackout Cancer" night on Saturday, February 16 at 7 p.m. In addition to wearing specialty Blackout Cancer jerseys to be auctioned off to raise money for the CBCC (Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center) and other local charities, the team has partnered with local cancer organizations to provide tickets to the game. For more information click here or call 324-PUCK (7825)

CONDORS FIGHTING CANCER TICKET DONATION - Saturday, Feb. 16 @ 7 p.m.

Fans and businesses have the opportunity to purchase tickets for local cancer organizations, patients, and survivors to enjoy a great night out with the Condors

Four different tiers of ticket donations starting at $17 a ticket with donors receiving video board recognition, signed team sticks, game issued jerseys, tickets to the game themselves and more

Fans can purchase $5 Blackout Cancer hats at the game as well

There will be "I FIGHT FOR" placards on the concourse for fans to fill out with an I FIGHT FOR moment to hold them up during the game

To purchase tickets please call 324-PUCK (7825)

The Condors have won five straight games and host the Ontario Reign (AHL affiliate of the LA Kings) on February 16

Presented by Univision, and 98.5 The Fox

