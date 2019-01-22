Wolf Pack Weekly, January 22-27

The Wolf Pack (19-19-2-2, 42 pts., .500) played three Atlantic Division games over the last four days, and won the first one in thrilling fashion, knocking off the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday night in overtime, 6-5, at the XL Center. Vinni Lettieri's second goal of the game was the OT winner, and John Gilmour had only the second five-point game by a defenseman in franchise history, with a goal and four assists. Peter Holland added four points, with two goals and two assists. The Hartford offense went cold the next night at home against Springfield, though, in a 3-0 loss to the Thunderbirds, and the Providence Bruins defeated the Wolf Pack Monday, in a holiday matinee in Providence, 5-2.

This week:

The Wolf Pack head into the AHL All-Star break with a three-game week, starting with a home contest Wednesday night vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds. Faceoff for that game is 7:00, and then it's off to Binghamton for a clash with the Devils Friday night at 7:05. Saturday night the Wolf Pack are back at home for a date with the league-leading Charlotte Checkers, with faceoff at 7:00.

Wednesday, January 23 vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- The Thunderbirds' 3-0 win over the Wolf Pack Saturday night was Hartford's first home loss in three games in the season series, and also the Wolf Pack's first home shutout-against of the season. Overall on the year against Springfield, the Wolf Pack are 2-2-0-0.

- The Thunderbirds' 3-0 win over the Wolf Pack Saturday night was Hartford's first home loss in three games in the season series, and also the Wolf Pack's first home shutout-against of the season. Overall on the year against Springfield, the Wolf Pack are 2-2-0-0.

- Springfield followed up Saturday's win at the XL Center with a 4-3 overtime loss at home to the Laval Rocket Monday night. The Thunderbirds come into this game five points ahead of the Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division standings, with a record of 19-14-5-4 for 47 points.

- Thunderbird goaltender Chris Driedger posted his first shutout in a Springfield uniform Saturday in Hartford, in just his tenth AHL appearance of the season, stopping 40 Wolf Pack shots in the Thunderbirds' 3-0 win.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:00 PM until puck drop.

- This is a Wolf Pack "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday Wolf Pack home game, which is February 13 vs. Toronto (some restrictions apply).

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club, presented by Minuteman Press. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:15 PM until puck drop.

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Friday, January 25 at the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:05 PM

- The Devils (19-22-4-0, 42 pts., .467) are currently seventh in the North Division, having lost their last two games in regulation after a 4-0-1-0 streak.

- This is the second meeting of the year between the Wolf Pack and the Devils, and Hartford's second of two visits to Binghamton. In the first, the Wolf Pack fell by a score of 5-3 back on October 10, in their third game of the season.

- Rookies Marian Studenic (10-13-23 in 36 GP) and Michael McLeod (5-18-23 in 40 GP) are tied with second-year pro Brandon Gignac (7-16-23 in 39 GP) for the Devils' scoring lead.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, January 26 vs. the Charlotte Checkers (Carolina) at the XL Center, 7:00 PM

- This game will feature a "Halfway to Summer" luau. The Wolf Pack will wear Hawaiian floral-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off, with the proceeds benefitting the Channel 3 Kids Camp, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack baseball hat, courtesy of CT-DOT.

- The Checkers sport the AHL's best record, with a mark of 30-10-4-0 for 64 points and a .727 points percentage. Charlotte dropped both ends of a two-game home series against Toronto this past weekend, though, falling 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night and 5-0 on Sunday.

- The Wolf Pack won their first head-to-head matchup with Charlotte December 1 at home, 5-3, but have dropped the last three meetings.

- Defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti, who played 150 games in a Wolf Pack uniform from 2006-07 through 2009-10, has skated in three games with the Checkers since being signed to an AHL contract January 1.

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Tickets for this and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on News Radio 1410 WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

Connor Brickley - loaned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 14, after having been acquired in a trade from Nashville.

Cole Schneider - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers, and traded to Nashville, January 14.

Alexandar Georgiev - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 18.

Marek Mazanec - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 18.

Boo Nieves - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 19.

Ryan Lindgren - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 14, and returned January 19.

Zach Tolkinen - signed to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement by the Wolf Pack January 19, and released later that day.

Terrence Wallin - signed to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement by the Wolf Pack January 16, and released January 19.

Pack Tracks:

Saturday, February 2, when the Rochester Americans visit the XL Center at 7:00 PM, it will be "'90's Throwback Night", featuring a fanny pack giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, presented by ProHealth Physicians.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday home date is February 8, when they host the Syracuse Crunch in a 7:15 PM game.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack". The Family Value Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and two hot dogs, all for just $40. After this Wednesday, the next Family Value Pack game is Wednesday, February 13, when the Toronto Marlies come to town for a 7:00 PM game.

Every Wolf Pack Wednesday home game is a "Winning Wednesday". If the Wolf Pack win at home on a Wednesday, fans can show their Winning Wednesday ticket at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center and receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday Wolf Pack home game (some restrictions apply). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home game is February 13, a 7:00 PM contest vs. the Toronto Marlies.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

