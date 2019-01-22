Brandon Pirri Bobblehead Night Set for February 2
January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
Though the real Brandon Pirri has found a home with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, there are 2,500 Brandon Pirri bobbleheads, courtesy of CW50, that will find homes with the first 2,500 fans to enter Allstate Arena for the Chicago Wolves game against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2.
Pirri started this season with the Wolves and piled up 42 points in 29 games. When he was recalled from loan by Vegas on Dec. 18, the Chicago resident led the American Hockey League in points and assists and ranked second in goals.
The 27-year-old from Toronto because an immediate success for the Golden Knights and captured the fans' fancy just as quickly. Pirri scored three goals in his first two games and seven in his first eight appearances. Through Jan. 21, Pirri owns eight goals and five assists in 13 games and has been Vegas' top scorer during his time with the team.
Pirri played in 86 games for the Wolves since the start of the 2017-18 season and piled up 47 goals and 47 assists while helping the team capture the 2018 Central Division title.
To purchase tickets for Brandon Pirri Bobblehead Night, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
