Sean Walker and Austin Wagner Rejoin Reign

January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Austin Wagner and defenseman Sean Walker to Ontario. Additionally, forward Sam Kurker and defenseman Craig Wyszomirski have been released from their PTO's with the Reign.

The 21-year-old Wagner (born June 23, 1997) is a 6-1, 185-pound native of Calgary, Alberta who has appeared in 34 games during his rookie season with the Kings, collecting nine points (4-5-9) and eight penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 5 vs. San Jose and scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 21 vs. Colorado. He returns to Ontario where he has collected three goals (3-0-3) and four penalty minutes in seven AHL games this season.

The 24-year-old Walker (born Nov. 13, 1994) is a 5-11, 196-pound native of Keswick, Ontario who has appeared in 19 games during his rookie season with the Kings. He tallied his first career NHL point (an assist) in his first career NHL game on Oct. 23 at Dallas, and his first career NHL goal at Colorado on Dec. 31. Walker has three points (1-2-3) and two penalty minutes with the Kings this season, in addition to 17 points (6-11-17) and 18 penalty minutes in 20 AHL games this season. Walker is slated to represent the Reign at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield, MA this coming weekend.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.