Week 16 Report: Road Woes End as Hogs Win One of Four

The Rockford IceHogs won one of four games last week, defeating the Chicago Wolves 3-2 in overtime at Allstate Arena on Saturday. The Hogs snapped a seven-game road winless streak with the victory, and finished the skid tied for the longest road winless streak in the AHL thus far this season. Entering Tuesday, the IceHogs have won just two of their last 13 games (2-9-1-1) and sit five points back from a potential playoff spot.

Rockford played into overtime for the 15th time through 44 games during Saturday's contest at Chicago. The Hogs are currently tied for the most overtime games in the AHL this season, and their seven wins in OT are also good for a share of the league lead.

The IceHogs have gone scoreless on the power play in five straight games and nine of the last 10 contests since Dec. 31. Rockford is just 2-for-29 (6.9%) with the man-advantage in the last 10 games.

Andrew Campbell has tallied three points (2g, 1a) over his last seven games after beginning the season with just one point (a goal) in his first 31 contests. His three goals in 38 games this year are already the third-most of his 11-year career, and trail only two seasons with Toronto in 2016-17 (six goals) and 2015-16 (nine goals).

William Pelletier notched an assist Saturday against the Wolves and now has points in four of the last six games. He notched a season-high three-game point streak during that stretch with one goal and two assists from Jan. 15-19.

Dylan Sikura snapped a three-game pointless drought with an assist during Monday's game at Iowa. The stretch was just the first time during his rookie season in which he went without a point for more than two straight games. Sikura enters the week tied for ninth among AHL rookies (more than 30 games) in points per game with 23 points in 33 contests (.72 points/game).

Kevin Lankinen has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five appearances, including stopping a season-high 41 of 43 pucks on Dec. 29 at Chicago. The netminder boasts a 2.17 GAA and .929 save percentage over the five-game stretch.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday, Jan. 25 | Rockford vs Manitoba (7 p.m.) The IceHogs take on the Manitoba Moose for just the second time of the 2018-19 season. Friday's contest features $2 Bud Light, live music pregame from Hobson's Choice and free IceHogs T-shirts for the first 2,500 fans in attendance at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Saturday, Jan. 26 | Rockford vs Iowa (6 p.m.) The Hogs host their annual Autism Awareness Night when they take on the Wild on Saturday, Jan. 26. The evening's promo slate features specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off at the game and online, and Mystery Pucks with autographs from both current IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks players.

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501:

Bud Light Hog Talk returns to Vintage 501 on Monday, Feb.4. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as the duo chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu. This month's expected guests will be announced at a later date.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK:

Catch the IceHogs this season on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through watchtheAHL.com. Each TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com, facebook.com/rockfordicehogs and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2018-19!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2018-19 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

