Condors Work Overtime for Fifth Straight Win, 6-5

January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (21-15-2-1; 43pts) won their fifth straight with a 6-5 overtime victory against the San Jose Barracuda (23-8-2-3; 51pts) on Monday night at SAP Center. LW Joe Gambardella scored his 16th of the season at 1:55 of the extra session to give the Condors the win. Five Condors had multi-point nights.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW David Gust (11th) centering pass deflected past the netminder; Assists: Polei, Lowe; Time of goal: 13:38; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (17th) off the rush at the top of the crease; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 17:41; BAK leads, 2-0

BARRACUDA GOAL: D Keaton Middleton (4th) from the left-wing circle; Assists: True, Martin; Time of goal: 18:07; BAK leads, 2-1

CONDORS GOAL: C Tyler Vesel (3rd) off a rebound; Assists: Polei, Gust; Time of goal: 19:11; BAK leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK - 12 , SJ - 9 SECOND PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: Middleton (5th) from the slot; Assists: Halbgewachs, True; Time of goal: 2:40; BAK leads, 3-2

BARRACUDA GOAL: D Cavan Fitzgerald (2nd) blasted home a power play goal from the right point; Assists: Suomela, Chartier; Time of goal: 4:32; Game tied, 3-3

CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (8th) rush down the left wing and beat Bibeau in tight; Assists: Malone, Bear; Time of goal: 16:33; BAK leads, 4-3

CONDORS GOAL: D Ethan Bear (1st) bar down from the high slot; Assists: Currie, Marody; Time of goal: 17:29, BAK leads, 5-3

SHOTS: BAK- 17, SJ - 8 THIRD PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: D Jeremy Roy (3rd) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Martin, True; Time of goal: 14:00; BAK leads, 5-4

BARRACUDA GOAL: C Maxim Letunov (8th) off a centering feed with the extra attacker; Assists: Fitzgerald; Time of goal: 19:16; Game tied, 5-5

SHOTS: BAK- 3, SJ - 19 OVERTIME: LW Joe Gambardella (16th) cut to the front of the net and beat Bibeau; Assists: Day, Benson; Time of goal: 1:55; BAK wins, 6-5

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Gambardella (BAK) 2. Letunov (SJ) 3. Middleton (SJ)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/1; SJ - 1/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 32 ; SJ - 38

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (3-1-0; 38/33); SJ - Bibeau (9-5-4; 32/26)

The Condors are 10 for their last 32 on the power play

Bakersfield is 4-2-0 in overtime this season

C Cooper Marody has 12 points (2g-10a) in a seven-game point streak, tied for the second longest point streak in AHL Condors history (Klinkhammer- 9 games)

RW Josh Currie has nine points (7g-2a) over a five-game point streak

RW David Gust has five goals in his last five games

D Ethan Bear has eight points (1g-7a) in his last eight games

RW Evan Polei fought Jeffrey Viel for the second time this season in the second period

LW Joe Gambardella has 4g-2a in three games

D Caleb Jones was assigned to Bakersfield earlier in the day, but did not dress

The Condors are home Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against Colorado

Scratches: Wilson, McFarland, Christoffer, Vesey, Montoya

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.