Condors Work Overtime for Fifth Straight Win, 6-5
January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (21-15-2-1; 43pts) won their fifth straight with a 6-5 overtime victory against the San Jose Barracuda (23-8-2-3; 51pts) on Monday night at SAP Center. LW Joe Gambardella scored his 16th of the season at 1:55 of the extra session to give the Condors the win. Five Condors had multi-point nights.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW David Gust (11th) centering pass deflected past the netminder; Assists: Polei, Lowe; Time of goal: 13:38; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (17th) off the rush at the top of the crease; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 17:41; BAK leads, 2-0
BARRACUDA GOAL: D Keaton Middleton (4th) from the left-wing circle; Assists: True, Martin; Time of goal: 18:07; BAK leads, 2-1
CONDORS GOAL: C Tyler Vesel (3rd) off a rebound; Assists: Polei, Gust; Time of goal: 19:11; BAK leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK - 12 , SJ - 9 SECOND PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: Middleton (5th) from the slot; Assists: Halbgewachs, True; Time of goal: 2:40; BAK leads, 3-2
BARRACUDA GOAL: D Cavan Fitzgerald (2nd) blasted home a power play goal from the right point; Assists: Suomela, Chartier; Time of goal: 4:32; Game tied, 3-3
CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (8th) rush down the left wing and beat Bibeau in tight; Assists: Malone, Bear; Time of goal: 16:33; BAK leads, 4-3
CONDORS GOAL: D Ethan Bear (1st) bar down from the high slot; Assists: Currie, Marody; Time of goal: 17:29, BAK leads, 5-3
SHOTS: BAK- 17, SJ - 8 THIRD PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: D Jeremy Roy (3rd) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Martin, True; Time of goal: 14:00; BAK leads, 5-4
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Maxim Letunov (8th) off a centering feed with the extra attacker; Assists: Fitzgerald; Time of goal: 19:16; Game tied, 5-5
SHOTS: BAK- 3, SJ - 19 OVERTIME: LW Joe Gambardella (16th) cut to the front of the net and beat Bibeau; Assists: Day, Benson; Time of goal: 1:55; BAK wins, 6-5
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Gambardella (BAK) 2. Letunov (SJ) 3. Middleton (SJ)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/1; SJ - 1/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 32 ; SJ - 38
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (3-1-0; 38/33); SJ - Bibeau (9-5-4; 32/26)
The Condors are 10 for their last 32 on the power play
Bakersfield is 4-2-0 in overtime this season
C Cooper Marody has 12 points (2g-10a) in a seven-game point streak, tied for the second longest point streak in AHL Condors history (Klinkhammer- 9 games)
RW Josh Currie has nine points (7g-2a) over a five-game point streak
RW David Gust has five goals in his last five games
D Ethan Bear has eight points (1g-7a) in his last eight games
RW Evan Polei fought Jeffrey Viel for the second time this season in the second period
LW Joe Gambardella has 4g-2a in three games
D Caleb Jones was assigned to Bakersfield earlier in the day, but did not dress
The Condors are home Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against Colorado
Scratches: Wilson, McFarland, Christoffer, Vesey, Montoya
