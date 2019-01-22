American Hockey League Announces Suspension
January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Charlotte Checkers defenseman Trevor Carrick has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a high-sticking incident in a game vs. Toronto on Jan. 20.
Carrick was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Charlotte's games Friday (Jan. 25) at Providence and Saturday (Jan. 26) at Hartford.
