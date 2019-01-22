American Hockey League Announces Suspension

January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Charlotte Checkers defenseman Trevor Carrick has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a high-sticking incident in a game vs. Toronto on Jan. 20.

Carrick was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Charlotte's games Friday (Jan. 25) at Providence and Saturday (Jan. 26) at Hartford.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.