Barracuda Set to Become the Kentucky Thoroughblades on February 2nd

SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), continue honoring the history of the Sharks primary affiliates on February 2nd at 1:15 p.m. as part of a five-game throwback series presented by Meriwest Credit Union (@Meriwest). The Barracuda will become the Kentucky Thoroughblades for the afternoon, Sharks affiliate from 1996 to 2001.

The game will feature complete rebranding on social media and within SAP Center at San Jose and the team will wear throwback Kentucky Thoroughblades jerseys during the game.

Various alumni from the era will be honored throughout the game, including Evgeni Nabokov, Johan Hedberg, Mark Smith and Dan Boyle.

February 2nd is the fourth of five throwback games, honoring the Sharks affiliate history. The Barracuda will wrap up the throwback series on Feb 18th for Orange You Glad You Did Day when the Barracuda bring back their orange alternate sweater for the one and only time this season and the first 4,000 fans will receive a replica orange Barracuda jersey upon arrival to SAP Center. For more information on the remaining throwback games, visit sjbarracuda.com/promotions.

February 2nd is a #HockeyDayInSanJose doubleheader as the Sharks will take on the Arizona Coyotes (7:30 p.m.) following the Barracuda's afternoon matchup with the Stockton Heat.

