Syracuse Crunch Weekly

LAST WEEK

Wed., Jan. 16 - Crunch at Utica - L, 5-4

Fri., Jan. 18 - Crunch vs. Belleville - W, 5-3

Sat., Jan. 19 - Crunch at Binghamton - PPD; Rescheduled for Feb. 26

Mon., Jan. 21 - Crunch vs. Binghamton - W, 2-1

THIS WEEK

Fri., Jan. 25 - Crunch vs. Springfield - 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 26 - Crunch vs. Rochester - 7:05 p.m.

CRUNCH BACK IN WIN COLUMN AS SECOND HALF BEGINS

The Crunch snapped a five-game winless streak with back-to-back wins to close out Week 16. Syracuse also had one game postponed due to the weekend's inclement weather.

The Crunch opened the week with a 5-4 loss in Utica against the Comets. Syracuse trailed 3-0 and 5-2 before pulling within one in the loss. The Crunch ended their winless streak Friday at home against the Belleville Senators, a 5-3 Crunch win. Syracuse opened a 3-0 lead before the Sens rallied to tie the game, but Alex Volkov's go-ahead goal in the third period held up as the game-winner. After their Saturday game was postponed until Feb. 26, the Crunch defeated the Binghamton Devils, 2-1, Monday afternoon.

Syracuse plays two games this week before breaking for the AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield Sunday and Monday.

TOP PERFORMERS

Rookie forward Alex Barré-Boulet potted a pair of goals in Week 16. He scored the Crunch's first goal both Wednesday at Utica and Monday against Binghamton. His two tallies made him the first Crunch player and fifth AHL skater this season to reach 20 goals; he's also the second rookie in the league with 20 goals.

Using only 39 games, the 21-year-old is the fastest Crunch skater to score 20 goals since Tyler Johnson hit the 20-goal mark in 32 games in 2012-13. Johnson finished the season with 37 goals and became the first Crunch player to win the Les Cunningham Award for league MVP.

Barré-Boulet is the 11th Crunch rookie to scored 20 goals in a season and the third during the Lightning affiliation, joining Alexander Volkov (2017-18) and Cedric Paquette (2013-14). The Crunch rookie record for goals in a season is 30 by Lonny Bohonos (1994-95) and Geoff Platt (2005-06).

***

Alexander Volkov recorded a point in all three games last week for the Crunch and is currently on his third scoring streak of three or more games; his season-long is eight games from Oct. 27-Nov. 17. The 21-year-old netted a power-play goal Wednesday in Utica, added a game-winning goal in the third period Friday against Belleville and chipped in with an assist Monday against Binghamton. Volkov was named the first star Friday and Monday.

In his second pro season, the Russian-born forward has 23 points (10g, 13a) in 38 games. His goal Saturday night gives the Crunch six players with at least 10 goals this season; they are one of eight teams with at least six 10-goal scorers. After 38 games last season, Volkov had 24 points (11g, 13a); he finished the season with 45 points (23g, 22a).

***

Captain Gabriel Dumont logged his second two-goal game of the season Wednesday at Utica and he finished with three points in three games. His two tallies in Utica were his first two goals on the road this season and gave him 250 career AHL points; he appeared in his 450th AHL game Friday night.

In 24 games, Dumont has 18 points (5g, 13a); he finished last season with 21 points (5g, 16a) in 18 games for the Crunch.

***

Cory Conacher's three assists last week gives him 42 points (15g, 27a) on the season. The Crunch are one of two Eastern Conference teams (Toronto) with a pair of teammates (Carter Verhaeghe and Conacher) over 40 points.

UPCOMING: SPRINGFIELD, ROCHESTER

The Crunch host a pair of games in Week 17 before hitting the All-Star Break to close the week.

The Springfield Thunderbirds come to town Friday night for their final match of the season. The Crunch have won two of the three previous meetings this season, including a 4-3 overtime win at the War Memorial Arena, which punctuated a five-game winning streak to close out 2018. Springfield has points in seven of the last 10 games (4-3-2-1) and enter the week in fourth place in the tight Atlantic Division with 48 points.

In the final game before the All-Star Break, the Crunch host the Rochester Americans in the fourth match of the season series. The Amerks have won each of the first three head-to-head matches this season and lead the North Division with 51 points. Including Saturday night, the Crunch and Amerks play nine times in the Crunch's final 36 games (25%). The Crunch and Americans are separated by just two points in the division entering the week.

WEEK 16 RESULTS

Wednesday, January 16 | Game 37 at Utica | L, 5-4

Syracuse 0 2 2 - 4 Shots: 5-13-16-34 PP: 1/7

Utica 2 3 0 - 5 Shots: 13-14-2-29 PP: 1/7

2nd Period-Barré-Boulet 19 (Verhaeghe), 3:59. Dumont 4 (Katchouk, Raddysh), 4:57. 3rd Period-Dumont 5 (Raddysh, Valleau), 1:02. Volkov 9 (Foote, Yan), 7:03 (PP). . . . Pasquale 12-8-3 (27 shots-22 saves), Ouellette ND (2 shots-2 saves). A-3,917

Friday, January 18 | Game 38 vs. Belleville | W, 5-3

Belleville 0 2 1 - 3 Shots: 6-10-6-22 PP: 1/5

Syracuse 2 1 2 - 5 Shots: 13-7-11-31 PP: 2/5

1st Period-Verhaeghe 17 (Foote), 1:03 (PP). Andreoff 16 (Conacher, Valleau), 4:01 (PP). 2nd Period-Colton 7 (Valleau, Yan), 4:29. 3rd Period-Volkov 10 (Gaunce, Katchouk), 12:24. Yan 9 (Conacher, Dumont), 19:00 (EN). . . . Pasquale 13-8-3 (22 shots-19 saves). A-5,783

Monday, January 21 | Game 39 vs. Binghamton | W, 2-1

Binghamton 0 1 0 - 1 Shots: 2-4-14-20 PP: 1/4

Syracuse 2 0 0 - 2 Shots: 9-11-3-23 PP: 0/4

1st Period-Barré-Boulet 20 (Andreoff, Volkov), 1:24. Gaunce 7 (Conacher, Foote), 19:44. . . . Ouellette 1-0-0 (20 shots-19 saves). A-4,634

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 23.5% (43-for-183) 3rd (3rd)

Penalty Kill 82.3% (158-for-192) 10th (T-10th)

Goals For 3.69 GFA (144) 1st (1st)

Goals Against 2.79 GAA (109) 3rd (T-2nd)

Shots For 29.05 SF/G (1133) 19th (21st)

Shots Against 28.51 SA/G (1112) 11th (13th)

Penalty Minutes 14.15 PIM/G (552) 9th (9th)

Category Leader

Points 44 Verhaeghe

Goals 20 Barré-Boulet

Assists 27 Conacher, Verhaeghe

PIM 57 Andreoff

Plus/Minus +15 Gaunce

Wins 13 Pasquale

GAA 2.44 Ingram

Save % 0.920 Ingram

