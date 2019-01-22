Admirals Dominate Rampage in Win

Milwaukee, WI - Led by a hat trick from Anthony Richard, the Admirals offense exploded for a season-high seven goals as they kicked off a nine-game homestand with a 7-3 win over the San Antonio Rampage on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

It was the first hat trick of the season for the Admirals and the first one of his career for Richard. The first of his trifecta came less than five minutes into the game when he jumped on a rebound of a Yakov Trenin shot. On his second came at the 8:47 mark of the first then he grabbed a puck out of midair, passed it to himself, and then fired a wrister over the shoulder of Rampage goalie Jared Coreau. He finished off the hatty with power-play marker at 14:44 of the second period.

Trenin finished the night with two goals and two assists and, along with Richard (3g-1a), became the first Ads player to record four points in a game since March 23, 2017 when Mike Ribeiro did it against the Manitoba Moose.

The Admirals also picked up goals from Cole Schneider and Eeli Tolvanen, while Joe Pendenza, and Emil Pettersson both dished out a pair of assists. Since being shutout by Grand Rapids on Saturday night Milwaukee has scored 11 times in a pair of wins.

Named to the AHL All-Star game last week, Brookfield native Troy Grosenick stopped 20 shots to run his record to 13-8-1 on the season.

The Admirals continue their nine-game homestand when they play host to the Manitoba Moose on Friday night in FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night, featuring a post-game concert with country music star Brett Young.

