Weekly: As All-Star Break Approaches, Penguins Travel to Bridgeport and Binghamton

January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





Weekly Rewind

Friday, Jan. 18 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Rochester 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Rochester brought a high-octane affair to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, and the Penguins attempted to stage a third-period comeback that fell short. Anthony Angello tallied twice for the Pens, and Sam Miletic notched an assist in his return from injury.

Saturday, Jan. 19 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Hershey 5

Special teams were the name of the game on Saturday, as the Penguins fell to their bitter rival. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored twice on the power play, but Hershey racked up three man advantage markers and a shorthanded goal en route to victory.

Monday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 1 (OT)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ran into a hot goaltender on Monday afternoon, but would not be denied in the end by gutting out a low-scoring, OT win. After two periods of scoreless hockey, Lehigh Valley took a brief lead before Adam Johnson evened things up. Ethan Prow's 12th goal of the season allowed the Penguins to triumph in overtime. The Pens out-shot the Phantoms, 46-28.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Jan. 23 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

The Penguins get set for their second school day game of the season and their first of two at Bridgeport. This midweek battle is set for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop at Webster Bank Arena, where the Penguins are 0-2-0-0 this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton did win its first school day game of the year back on Nov. 14 at Springfield, the day on which Tristan Jarry scored the first goalie goal in franchise history.

Saturday, Jan. 26 - PENGUINS at Binghamton

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's last game before the All-Star Break is also the club's last visit to Binghamton this season. The Pens are undefeated all-time against the Devils (7-0-0-0).

Ice Chips

- Penguins All-Star selection Ethan Prow has the second-most goals among AHL defensemen this season (12) and sixth-most points (30).

- Both overtime game-winners scored by the Pens this season have come from defensemen (Kevin Czuczman, Ethan Prow).

- Teddy Blueger has seven goals and five assists for 12 points in his last nine games.

- Adam Johnson has goals in three-straight games for the Penguins and a five-game point streak overall (4G-3A).

- Rookie Anthony Angello established a career-best five-game point streak that ended on Monday. In three seasons at Cornell University, Angello never had a point streak that exceeded four contests.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pt%

1. Charlotte 44 30 10 4 0 64 .727

2. Bridgeport 44 23 15 4 2 52 .591

3. Springfield 42 22 15 3 2 49 .583

4. Lehigh Valley 43 19 14 6 4 48 .558

5. Providence 44 20 16 6 1 47 .547

6. PENGUINS 43 20 18 4 1 45 .523

7. Hershey 42 20 20 0 2 42 .500

8. Hartford 42 19 19 2 2 42 .500

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Teddy Blueger 43 18 17 35

Ethan Prow 42 12 18 30

Adam Johnson 43 13 13 26

Anthony Angello* 41 14 10 24

Sam Lafferty* 41 5 19 24

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Tristan Jarry 23 12-8-3 2.79 .910 0

Anthony Peters 17 6-8-2 3.31 .888 1

* rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 23 Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena 10:30 a.m.

Sat, Jan. 26 Binghamton Floyd L. Maines Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Jan. 19 (D) Dan Fick Signed to PTO

Sun, Jan. 20 (C) Joseph Blandisi Assigned by PIT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.