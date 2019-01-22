Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Martin Ouellette to Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned goaltender Martin Ouellette to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Ouellette, 27, appeared in two games with the Crunch this season, recording a 1-0-0 record, .77 goals-against average and .955 save percentage. He won his first start in net with Syracuse stopping 19-of-20 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Binghamton Devils on Jan. 21. Ouellette has also played in 15 games with the Solar Bears this season recording a 9-5-1 record with a .906 save percentage.

Last season, Ouellette appeared in 42 games with the Florida Everblades, compiling a 33-5-3 record and .921 save percentage as the team claimed the Brabham Cup as regular season champions. His 2.02 goals-against average was second best in the league as were his four shutouts. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound netminder also earned a 2.31 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 19 Kelly Cup Playoffs games backstopping the Everblades to the Final, falling in Game 7 to the Colorado Eagles.

The Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec native has played in 149 career ECHL games with Orlando, Florida and Reading, tallying a 91-43-11 record. He has also played in 23 career AHL games with the Crunch and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Prior to his professional career, Ouellette spent four seasons at the University of Maine from 2010 to 2014 with a career record of 28-33-14, 2.52 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Ouellette was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round, 184th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

