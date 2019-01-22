Rockford Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in Monday Matinee

January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Des Moines, IA - Kyle Rau scored twice and helped the Iowa Wild jump out to an early 2-0 lead that they never relinquished as the Wild defeated the Rockford IceHogs, 4-1, in a Monday-afternoon matinee at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen made 18 stops in the game. The rookie netminder remains unbeaten against Rockford, allowing just two goals in five appearances against the IceHogs this season.

Hunter Warner got Iowa on the board 2:11 into the game, tapping home the rebound of a shot from Mike Liambis. Then Rau tallied his first of the afternoon on the power play to extend the Iowa lead with 4:32 remaining in the frame.

Terry Broadhurst trimmed the Rockford deficit in half in the second period. Dylan Sikura waited behind the net with the puck, then found Broadhurst in front for a redirection past the blocker of Kahkonen. The goal broke a 23-game goal-scoring drought for Broadhurst that dated back to late October.

Rau potted his second of the afternoon 10:23 into the third period, giving Iowa its two-goal lead back to quiet the IceHogs comeback effort. Iowa was able to stymy the Rockford attack for the remainder of the contest, and Will Bitten added an empty-net insurance marker with under a minute remaining.

Next home game: Fri. Jan. 25, 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose

The IceHogs take on the Manitoba Moose this Friday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free T-shirt, courtesy of Toyota.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.