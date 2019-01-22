Defenseman John Nyberg Reassigned from Idaho
January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman John Nyberg has been reassigned from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads and rejoined the Stars.
Nyberg, 22, signed with the Stars prior to the season and has seen action in 27 AHL games. The defenseman has earned five points (1-4=5) this season, netting his first career goal on Dec. 27, 2018 against the San Antonio Rampage. The blue-liner also logged eight games in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs and generated two assists after signing a try-out agreement with the team. Since his reassignment to Idaho, Nyberg earned an assist in four games while holding a plus-4 rating.
The 6-foot-3 Swedish skater has additionally played 124 games in the Swedish Hockey League from 2014 to 2018. Nyberg notched 29 points (9-20=29) with Frolunda prior to making his North American debut.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and begin a five-game road trip on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 9:00 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
