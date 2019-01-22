Florida Panthers Loan Three Players to Springfield (AHL)

January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has loaned forward Jayce Hawryluk, , defenseman Josh Brown and defenseman Ian McCoshen to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

"Jayce, Ian and Josh have brought energy, compete and grit to our lineup and we're excited about how they've performed," said Tallon. "They're going down to Springfield to stay sharp during the All-Star break and they'll be back helping us win when we return to the ice."

The Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 27 with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition at 7:00 p.m. ET. Limited tickets remain for the two-day event and can be purchased online at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com/AllStar or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

Following Monday night's action, the Thunderbirds return to Hartford to tangle with the Wolf Pack once again. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night from the XL Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.