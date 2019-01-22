Anaheim Ducks Recall Cracknell
January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Adam Cracknell from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Cracknell, 33 (7/15/85), has earned 21-22=43 points with a +4 rating in 208 career NHL games with St. Louis (2010-14), Columbus (2014-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Edmonton (2015-16), Dallas (2016-18) and the New York Rangers (2017-18). The 6-3, 209-pound forward has also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, scoring one goal with two penalty minutes (PIM).
Selected by Calgary in the ninth round (279th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell earned 7-6=13 points with a +13 rating in 13 games with San Diego this season. At the time of his recall, Cracknell had a Gulls record six-game goal streak (6-4=10), the longest of his career. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 511 career AHL games, recording 136-158=294 points with 296 PIM.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019
- Wolf Pack Weekly, January 22-27 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Cracknell - San Diego Gulls
- Falk Reassigned to Belleville After Clearing Waivers - Belleville Senators
- First-Place Griffins Conclude Homestand against Moose, Barracuda - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 22 - Manitoba Moose
- Weekly: As All-Star Break Approaches, Penguins Travel to Bridgeport and Binghamton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- A Look Back at the Legendary Belleville McFarland's - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Martin Ouellette to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Florida Panthers Loan Three Players to Springfield (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Barracuda Lose Seesaw Battle 6-5 in Overtime - San Jose Barracuda
- Rockford Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in Monday Matinee - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Work Overtime for Fifth Straight Win, 6-5 - Bakersfield Condors
- Ouellet Lifts Laval to 4-3 Overtime Victory over Springfield - Laval Rocket
- Roadrunners Respond, Rally to Defeat Texas by a 6-3 Count - Tucson Roadrunners
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Louie Belpedio to Iowa - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.