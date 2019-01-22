Anaheim Ducks Recall Cracknell

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Adam Cracknell from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Cracknell, 33 (7/15/85), has earned 21-22=43 points with a +4 rating in 208 career NHL games with St. Louis (2010-14), Columbus (2014-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Edmonton (2015-16), Dallas (2016-18) and the New York Rangers (2017-18). The 6-3, 209-pound forward has also appeared in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, scoring one goal with two penalty minutes (PIM).

Selected by Calgary in the ninth round (279th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Cracknell earned 7-6=13 points with a +13 rating in 13 games with San Diego this season. At the time of his recall, Cracknell had a Gulls record six-game goal streak (6-4=10), the longest of his career. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native has appeared in 511 career AHL games, recording 136-158=294 points with 296 PIM.

