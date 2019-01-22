Graves Recalled by Avalanche, Lindholm Returns to Eagles
January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Ryan Graves has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate, while defenseman Anton Lindholm has been reassigned to the Eagles.
Graves has notched two goals and six assists in 29 games with the Eagles and has also posted two goals in eight NHL games with Colorado this season. Lindholm has appeared in two games with the Avalanche this season and has collected six assists in 29 contests with the Eagles.
Colorado continues its season-long, six-game road trip against the Bakersfield Condors at Rabobank Arena on Wednesday, January 23rd at 7:30pm MT.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
