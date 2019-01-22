Minnesota Wild Reassigns Defenseman Louie Belpedio to Iowa

January 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Louie Belpedio to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Belpedio, 22 (5/4/96), skated in two games with Minnesota after being recalled from Iowa on Jan. 18. He has tallied 10 points (3g, 7a) in 40 games with Iowa this season. He ranks first amongst team defensemen in shots (80) and T-2nd in goals and penalty minutes (PIM). The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Skokie, Ill., also ranks second amongst AHL rookie defensemen in PIM (42), fourth in shots and is one of 11 League rookie defensemen with at least one game-winning goal.

The right-shot defenseman owns 12 points (3g, 9a) in 50 AHL games in two seasons with Iowa (2017-19). He recorded two assists in his NHL debut with Minnesota at San Jose on April 7, 2018 to become the first rookie in franchise history to record two points in his debut.

Iowa takes on the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.