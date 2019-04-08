Manitoba Moose Weekly: April 8

April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Tuesday, April 2: Bakersfield 1 at Moose 3

The Moose opened the week with a 3-1 victory over the Condors. Seth Griffith and Logan Shaw scored power play goals in the first and second periods respectively. Mason Appleton added an empty netter in the final moments of the game. Mikhail Berdin made 40 saves in the victory.

Wednesday, April 3: Bakersfield 2 at Moose 3

Manitoba made it two in a row over the Pacific Division leaders, grinding out a 3-2 win on Wednesday. Charles-David Beaudoin scored his first of the season, and Logan Shaw scored on the power play for the second straight night. Mason Appleton provided the game-winner with 3:38 left in the contest, while Mikhail Berdin stopped 29 of 31 shots in the win.

Saturday, April 6: Stockton 0 at Moose 1

The Moose continued their winning ways with a 1-0 victory over the Stockton Heat on Country Music Day in front of 7,122 fans on Saturday. Mason Appleton scored the game's only goal 3:09 into the contest and Mikhail Berdin stopped all 26 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

Sunday, April 7: Stockton 6 at Moose 2

Manitoba couldn't make it four straight wins on home ice as a five-goal second period from the Heat sent the Moose to a 6-2 defeat. Peter Stoykewych and Seth Griffith each tallied for the Moose, while Mason Appleton extended his point streak to five games with an assist.

at Grand Rapids* Friday, April 12 6 p.m. CT

at Chicago** Saturday, April 13 7 p.m. CT

at Chicago* Sunday, April 14 4 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose close out the regular season on the road with three games in three nights this coming weekend. The swing starts in Grand Rapids against the Griffins, before shifting to Chicago for a pair of games versus the Wolves. Saturday's game can be heard on TSN 1290, with all three games broadcast on moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App and streaming live on AHLTV. The pre-game show with Mitch Peacock begins 15 minutes before puck drop.

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

39 Seth Griffith 66 16 37 53 28 -11

38 Logan Shaw 67 27 21 48 42 -23

23 Michael Spacek 71 9 28 37 30 -9

27 Mason Appleton 37 14 16 30 14 -2

25 Marko Dano 48 12 16 28 73 -6

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

1 Eric Comrie* 23-16-4 2.75 0.916 2

40 Mikhail Berdin 12-7-3 2.31 0.929 2

*On NHL roster

Playoff Race Update

Winning three of four games last week leaves the Moose in the fourth and final playoff spot as the last week of the regular season begins. The club sits at 81 points, tied with the Iowa Wild, but holding the tiebreaker by virtue of more regulation/overtime wins. The Milwaukee Admirals sit in third, two points ahead of the Moose and Wild at 83 points. Texas (80 pts) and Rockford (78 pts) are hot on the heels of Manitoba and Iowa. All the teams have three games remaining in the season. The Moose play all three games on the road, while Milwaukee, Iowa and Texas play two games at home. Rockford plays two games on the road.

Awards Night

The Moose announced their 2018-19 team awards prior to Sunday's game against Stockton. Eric Comrie highlighted the group of winners, taking home the FloForm Countertops MVP award and Three Stars award. Comrie holds a 23-16-4 record, supported by a 2.75 goals-against average, a 0.916 save percentage and two shutouts. The Edmonton, Alta. native ranks third in the AHL in saves and fourth in the league in minutes played. Comrie was named the first star of the game in nine of his 24 appearances on home ice on the way to dominating the three stars standings this season. A pair of Moose defenders were also honoured. Tucker Poolman was named the team's best defenceman with 25 points (5G, 25A) and just 10 penalty minutes in 43 games. Logan Stanley was named the club's best rookie, leading the team's first-year skaters with 19 points (5G, 14A) so far this season. Peter Stoykewych rounded out the honourees as the EPRA - Julian Klymkiw Community Service award winner.

Key Contributor

Mason Appleton has points in five straight games, with six points (3G, 3A) in that span. Appleton is an important factor for the Moose, who are 21-12-3-0 with the Green Bay, Wisc. product in the lineup. Manitoba holds an 11-0-1-0 record in games when Appleton scores this season, with the second-year pro scoring the game-winning tally in seven of those outings. Appleton ranks fourth on the Moose with 30 points (14G, 16A) in just 37 games this season, becoming the fourth Manitoba skater to reach the 30-point mark this season with an assist on Sunday against Stockton.

Into the Record Book

The Moose finished their home schedule with 25 wins in 38 games this season. That mark ties the 2018-19 edition of the club with the 2006-07 and 2008-09 groups for the most wins on home ice in franchise history. A total of 19 of those wins have come in the past 24 games as the Moose racked up a 19-3-1-1 record at Bell MTS Place since Dec. 30. Manitoba's 25 wins at home are tied for second in the AHL this season.

Goaltender Mikhail Berdin posted a 3-1-0 record this week, while allowing just three goals in his three victories. He held Bakersfield to one tally on 41 shots in Tuesday's win, and followed that up by stopping 29 of 31 against the Condors the next night. The Ufa, Russia product locked down his second AHL shutout of the season on Friday, turning away all 26 shots sent his way by the Stockton Heat. Berdin features a 12-7-3 record with a 2.31 goals-against average and a 0.929 save percentage in 22 appearances this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.