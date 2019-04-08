Sabres Return Three to Rochester
April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has assigned forwards Alexander Nylander and Victor Olofsson, and defenseman Lawrence Pilut to the Rochester Americans (AHL).
Check out the Rochester Americans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2019
- Sabres Return Three to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Sign Pendenza, Savage to AHL Deals for 19-20 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Eddie Pasquale to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Four to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners 2019 Calder Cup Playoff Strips on Sale Now - Tucson Roadrunners
- Zach Frye Reassigned to Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Tickets for First Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sale Now - Syracuse Crunch
- Felix Sandstrom Assigned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - San Jose Barracuda
- Providence's Paul Carey Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Comets Make Trio of Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Forward Paul Carey Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Weekly, April 8-14 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Release Matt Register from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Sign Bobby Nardella to Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.