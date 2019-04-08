Tickets for First Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sale Now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have clinched home ice in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs and are heading into the postseason for the 15th time in franchise history. Tickets for the North Division Semifinals presented by NAPA Auto Parts are on sale now.

The best-of-five series will begin in Syracuse with Game 1 on Friday, April 19 and Game 2 on Saturday, April 20. The Crunch will travel to face their opponent for Game 3 and Game 4, if necessary. Syracuse will host Game 5, if necessary, on Saturday, April 27.

Tickets for the first round are now available on Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. The Crunch office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 12, then 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning April 15 throughout the end of playoffs.

Single game ticket prices are $21, $23 and $25, increasing to $24, $26 and $28 on day of game. Tickets for children 12 and under are priced at $21 and go to $24 on day of game. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 15 or more. The Crunch also offer a military discount of $20 throughout the postseason, limited to one ticket per game per military ID, courtesy of Falso Service Experts. Prices are subject to additional fees.

In addition to single-game tickets, Flex Packages for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now for $230. With a Flex Package, fans will receive 10 ticket vouchers valid for any 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs home game. The vouchers may be redeemed for available seating in any quantity through the Crunch office or War Memorial Arena Box Office. The $230 price is only available through the conclusion of the North Division Semifinals.

The North Division Semifinals series will have the following schedule:

Game 1 - Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y.

Game 2 - Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y.

Game 3 - TBD

Game 4 - TBD (if necessary)

Game 5 - Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m. - Syracuse, N.Y. (if necessary)

Additional information about game dates and times will be announced once Syracuse's first-round opponent is determined.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch and #RaiseIt.

