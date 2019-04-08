IceHogs Recall McArdle & Tomkins

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have recalled defenseman Josh McArdle and goaltender Matt Tomkins from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

McArdle, 24, has spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Fuel, logging one goal, five assists and 25 penalty minutes in 33 contests as a rookie. He picked up a point three games ago with a helper on April 3 at Fort Wayne and has combine for six shots over his last three contests.

The Roscoe, Illinois native returns to Rockford with three points (1g, 2a) and six PIMs in 19 AHL contests with the IceHogs. He made his AHL debut on Nov. 4 at Iowa, notched his first point with an assist on Jan. 25 vs. Manitoba and potted his first goal on Feb. 6 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. McArdle last skated with the Hogs on March 23 against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Tomkins, 24, has spent the 2018-19 campaign with the Fuel, posting a 29-19-2 record with two shutouts, a 3.04 GAA and .905 save percentage in 54 ECHL games. He capped his second professional season ranked first in the league in minutes, tied for first in wins and second in total saves with his 1,550 stops in net. The backstop also won the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week award three times this season, most recently earning the honors on Jan. 29 after going 2-0-0 with one shutout over two starts on Jan. 25 and 26.

The Edmonton, Alberta native joins the IceHogs with a career record of 1-4-2 with a 4.04 GAA and .871 save percentage over eight appearances with Rockford last season. He last appeared in an AHL contest with a 30-save effort on April 7, 2018 at the Texas Stars.

