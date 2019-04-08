Zach Frye Reassigned to Orlando
April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) along with General Manager Joe Will, have announced that they reassigned defenseman Zach Frye (@Fryzie21) to the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).
Frye, 25, appeared in a pair of games with San Jose over the last week, totaling two shots. Prior to being recalled, Frye appeared in 25 games with Orlando, collecting 16 points (five goals, 11 assists), 58 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating.
Following the conclusion of his senior season last year at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, Frye appeared in 11 games with the Barracuda, accumulating two assists, 25 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The six-foot-one, 201-pound defenseman also appeared in one Calder Cup playoff game.
Prior to signing an AHL contract with San Jose on March 8, 2018, the Spokane, Washington native skated in 136 games at Alaska-Fairbanks (@WCHA), ending with 77 points (21 goals, 56 assists), 254 penalty minutes and a minus-nine rating. In 2017-18, Frye finished fourth in NCAA DI Men's Ice Hockey in penalty minutes (100) and T-third among defensemen in goals (11).
