Admirals Sign Pendenza, Savage to AHL Deals for 19-20

April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Joe Pendeza and defenseman Scott Savage to American Hockey League contracts for the 2019-20 season.

Pendenza has tallied seven goals, including one in each of the past two games, and 11 assists for 18 points in 38 games with the Admirals this season. The Wilmington, MA native has played parts of four seasons with the Ads dating back to 2015 and totaled 44 points (19g-25a) in 136 contests. In 244 career AHL games with Milwaukee and the Cleveland Monsters Pendenza has 75 points (34g-41a) and 71 penalty minutes.

Savage skated in 19 games with the Admirals this season, registering a pair of assists and 19 penalty minutes before suffering a season-ending injury on March 3. The San Clemente, CA native has 38 games of AHL experience, also with the Ads and Cleveland Monsters. Savage finished a distinguished collegiate career with Boston College in 2017 where he racked up 71 points (10g-61a) in 154 games and was named Third-Team Hockey East All-Star during his senior campaign.

The Admirals will look for their ninth straight victory on Tuesday night when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.