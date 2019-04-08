Roadrunners 2019 Calder Cup Playoff Strips on Sale Now

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that playoff strips for the team's 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs run are on sale now.

Available now by calling 866-774-6263, fans have the opportunity to lock in their same great seat to every Roadrunners home game this postseason at Tucson Arena. The strip operates as an opportunity for fans to reserve their seat today and pay as the games are played.

Current Roadrunners Season Ticket Members will receive 2018-19 pricing for their strips, starting at just $11 a game, when securing their strip prior to the April 13 deadline.

Tucson can clinch a playoff spot this Friday or Saturday when the team takes on their I-8 Border Rival and American Hockey League affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks, the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. at Tucson Arena. The team's magic number currently sits at five

The Roadrunners are 8-2-0-1 over their last 11 games, marking their best stretch over that period this season.

Backed by great support from the Tucson community during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, the Roadrunners won three of their four home games in the Old Pueblo, using the power of the WHITEOUT to take down the San Jose Barracuda and advance to take on the Texas Stars.

The current roster features ten players who were a part in last year's postseason run, including goaltender Adin Hill, whom is 7-1-0-1 since March 15 and has allowed three goals or fewer in 13 of his last 14 appearances. Hill was also an integral part of the Arizona Coyotes 2018-19 season, registering a record of 7-5 including his first professional shutout.

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and a replica Roadrunners Kachina sweater (one per account) for the 2019-20 season! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

The 33-24-5-3 Tucson Roadrunners enter the final week of the regular season controlling their own destiny with three games remaining concluding this Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena against their I-8 Border Rival, the San Diego Gulls. Forward Michael Chaput continues to be a valuable addition to the club up front, extending his output to 13 points over 13 games since joining Tucson this time last month.

