Week 27 Report: Hogs Hit Home Stretch as Winners of 2 of 3

April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





BACON BITS

The Rockford IceHogs won two of three games last week, claiming a 5-3 come-from-behind win vs. San Antonio Tuesday before defeating Texas 4-3 in a shootout in Cedar Park on Saturday. The Hogs have now won three of their last five games and are currently three points in back of a potential playoff berth.

Dylan Sikura became the first Hogs skater with a six-game point streak this season with his assist Friday (Terry Broadhurst, Henri Jokiharju and Tyler Sikura each had five-game streaks). Despite snapping his streak the following night, Sikura enters the week with points in nine of his last 11 games and 11 total points (4g, 7a) in that span. In addition, his .77 points/game average is tied with Vinnie Hinostroza (2015-16) for the best mark among team rookies (40+ games) during Rockford's AHL affiliation.

Matthew Highmore has points in two of three games since returning from injury. Dating to his AHL debut with Rockford last season, Highmore boasts 61 points (29g, 32a) in 88 career AHL contests between the regular and postseason.

IceHogs defensemen have points in eight of the last nine games and multiple points in six of those games since March 20. The Hogs blueliners have combined for 16 points (4g, 12a) in the last nine tilts with points from seven different defensemen.

Peter Holland is one game shy of matching Sikura's team-high six-game point streak. He enters Monday with points in 43 of his 71 total contests this season and ranked tied for seventh in the AHL with 63 points on the season.

Henri Jokiharju logged three assists in three games last week and now has 17 points (2g, 15a) since making his team debut. The blueliner is second on the team and first among team defensemen with a +6 plus/minus rating over that time. He is one of only six Hogs players with a positive plus/minus rating in that stretch, and trails only Anthony Louis' +7 mark for the team lead.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, April 9 | Rockford at Milwaukee (7 p.m.) The IceHogs travel to Milwaukee for a must-win game against the Admirals. The Hogs are 4-5-0-1 against the Admirals this season and have dropped each of the last three meetings of the series.

Saturday, April 13 | Rockford at Iowa (6 p.m.) Rockford caps its 2018-19 road schedule with a divisional matchup against the Iowa Wild. Iowa has stumbled down the stretch this season to enter the week with a seven-game losing streak.

Sunday, April 14 | Rockford vs Milwaukee (6 p.m.) The Hogs conclude the 2018-19 regular season with a Sunday evening showdown against Milwaukee. Sunday is a Fan Appreciation night, and the first 2,500 fans will receive a free team poster, courtesy of American Solutions for Business. Former Hogs head coach Steve Martinson will be in attendance and fans can take a picture with the UHL Colonial Cup.

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501

Bud Light Hog Talk at Vintage 501 has concluded for the 2018-19 season. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as he chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK

Catch the IceHogs this season on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through watchtheAHL.com. Each TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com, facebook.com/rockfordicehogs and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2018-19!

IceHogs individual game tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222 to reserve your seats for any regular season home game during the 2018-19 season. Tickets can also be purchased online at IceHogs.com, in person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office in downtown Rockford or at any Ticketmaster outlet, including Walmart.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.