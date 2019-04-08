Monsters End Season Series against Amerks with 2-1 Loss

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters comeback fell short Monday night at Quicken Loans Arena with a 2-1 loss to the Rochester Americans. The Monsters moved to 36-28-7-2 overall this season totaling 81 points and remain in fourth place in the North Division with the current hold on the final playoff spot. Cleveland still has one point over the fifth-place Belleville Senators with three games remaining in the regular season.

Following a scoreless first period, Tage Thompson recorded the first goal of the night just over two minutes into the middle frame to give the Amerks a 1-0 lead going into the final intermission.

Thompson scored his second goal of the night on a power-play opportunity 10:34 into the third period to double Rochester's lead. Mark Letestu cut the lead in half with Derek Barach picking up the helper with less than three minutes to play in the game, but it wasn't enough with the final score ending 2-1.

Brad Thiessen stopped 24 shots to move to 11-7-3 while Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves with the win for a 28-13-2 record.

The Monsters host their last regular-season homestand at The Q against the Charlotte Checkers Thursday and Friday with both games set to start at 7:00 p.m. and full coverage on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

