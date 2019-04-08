Admirals Host Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday

Milwaukee, WI - Winners of eight straight, the Admirals finish up their regular season slate this week with three games, including two at Panther Arena.

On Tuesday night the Admirals will play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm in Fan Appreciation night as we host a Salute to Wisconsin Tourism. The first 3,000 fans to the game will take home a FREE ticket to Summerfest, courtesy of Summerfest. In addition the Admirals will give out dozens of great prizes to lucky fans throughout the night including Beer for a Year, courtesy of Coors Light, special travel packages to Eagle River and Wisconsin Dells, and a Funjet Vacations trip!

In addition, Tuesday is the final Taco Tuesday of the season. For just $5 fans can get two tacos and a regular soda.

Milwaukee will finish up their home portion of the regular season on Saturday, April 13th when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm. Country Music Star Billy Currington will perform live in a post-game concert, which is included in the cost of the ticket.

The Admirals will look for their ninth straight victory on Tuesday night when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

