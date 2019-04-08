Admirals Host Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday
April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Winners of eight straight, the Admirals finish up their regular season slate this week with three games, including two at Panther Arena.
On Tuesday night the Admirals will play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm in Fan Appreciation night as we host a Salute to Wisconsin Tourism. The first 3,000 fans to the game will take home a FREE ticket to Summerfest, courtesy of Summerfest. In addition the Admirals will give out dozens of great prizes to lucky fans throughout the night including Beer for a Year, courtesy of Coors Light, special travel packages to Eagle River and Wisconsin Dells, and a Funjet Vacations trip!
In addition, Tuesday is the final Taco Tuesday of the season. For just $5 fans can get two tacos and a regular soda.
Milwaukee will finish up their home portion of the regular season on Saturday, April 13th when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm. Country Music Star Billy Currington will perform live in a post-game concert, which is included in the cost of the ticket.
The Admirals will look for their ninth straight victory on Tuesday night when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2019
- San Diego Gulls Sign Kyle Olson to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: April 8 - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Fan Appreciation Night Is Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Host Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sabres Return Three to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Sign Pendenza, Savage to AHL Deals for 19-20 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Eddie Pasquale to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Four to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners 2019 Calder Cup Playoff Strips on Sale Now - Tucson Roadrunners
- Zach Frye Reassigned to Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Tickets for First Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sale Now - Syracuse Crunch
- Felix Sandstrom Assigned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - San Jose Barracuda
- Providence's Paul Carey Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Comets Make Trio of Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Forward Paul Carey Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Weekly, April 8-14 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Release Matt Register from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Sign Bobby Nardella to Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.