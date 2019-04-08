Amerks Announce Home Dates for First-Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team's home dates for the first-round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Following their 2-1 win over Cleveland tonight, Rochester is guaranteed at least a second-place finish or better in the American Hockey League's North Division, securing the Amerks home ice for the best-of-five opening round series.

The Amerks will host Games 1, presented by Nissan, and 2 at The Blue Cross Arena on Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 3:05 p.m., respectively, and if necessary, Game 5 on Sunday, April 28 at 5:05 p.m. The complete opening round schedule will be released at a later date as soon as Rochester's first-round opponent has been determined. The first 3,000 fans in attendance for Game 1 will receive a custom Amerks hard hat, courtesy of Nissan.

Tickets for all first-round home games are on sale now. Individual game tickets for Round One of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs start as low as just $14 and range in price up to $28 depending on seat location. All tickets purchased on the day of the game will increase by $2.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase all potential home playoff games with a Playoff Pack, which are currently on sale. Convenient payment options are available and guarantee your seating at the lowest rates for all home playoff games at The Blue Cross Arena. Additionally, new and current Amerks Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase additional single-game tickets for all first-round home playoff games for as little as $12.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com or by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.