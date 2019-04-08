San Diego Gulls Sign Kyle Olson to Amateur Tryout
April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing Kyle Olson to an amateur tryout (ATO).
Olson, 20 (3/22/99), recorded 21-49=70 points with 112 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 games this season with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Olson led Tri-City in assists, and ranked second in points and tied third in goals while he established career highs in goals, assists and points. The 6-0, 172-pound forward also scored 1-2=3 points in five WHL Playoffs games this season.
A native of Calgary, Alberta, Olson scored 48-107=155 with a +14 rating and 219 PIM in 189 career WHL games from 2015-19. He also added 4-6=10 points in 19 career WHL Playoff contests. Olson represented Canada at the 2017 U-18 World Championship (2-1=3 points in five games) and earned a silver medal at the 2015 Canada Winter Games (2-6=8 points in six games).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2019
- Thompson, Wedgewood Lead Amerks to 2-1 Win over Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Monsters End Season Series against Amerks with 2-1 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Announce Home Dates for First-Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs Recall McArdle & Tomkins - Rockford IceHogs
- Week 27 Report: Hogs Hit Home Stretch as Winners of 2 of 3 - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Sign Kyle Olson to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: April 8 - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Fan Appreciation Night Is Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Host Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sabres Return Three to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Sign Pendenza, Savage to AHL Deals for 19-20 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Eddie Pasquale to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Four to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners 2019 Calder Cup Playoff Strips on Sale Now - Tucson Roadrunners
- Zach Frye Reassigned to Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Tickets for First Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sale Now - Syracuse Crunch
- Felix Sandstrom Assigned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - San Jose Barracuda
- Providence's Paul Carey Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Comets Make Trio of Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Forward Paul Carey Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Weekly, April 8-14 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Release Matt Register from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Sign Bobby Nardella to Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.