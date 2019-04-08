San Diego Gulls Sign Kyle Olson to Amateur Tryout

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing Kyle Olson to an amateur tryout (ATO).

Olson, 20 (3/22/99), recorded 21-49=70 points with 112 penalty minutes (PIM) in 62 games this season with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Olson led Tri-City in assists, and ranked second in points and tied third in goals while he established career highs in goals, assists and points. The 6-0, 172-pound forward also scored 1-2=3 points in five WHL Playoffs games this season.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Olson scored 48-107=155 with a +14 rating and 219 PIM in 189 career WHL games from 2015-19. He also added 4-6=10 points in 19 career WHL Playoff contests. Olson represented Canada at the 2017 U-18 World Championship (2-1=3 points in five games) and earned a silver medal at the 2015 Canada Winter Games (2-6=8 points in six games).

