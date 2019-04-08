Wolf Pack Release Matt Register from PTO

April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has released defenseman Matt Register from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Register, who joined the Wolf Pack March 19, skated in five games with Hartford, registering one assist and five shots on goal. In 62 games this season with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL, the eighth-year pro has 12 goals and 34 assists for 46 points, along with 32 penalty minutes.

The Wolf Pack's next action is their last home game of the season, "Fan Appreciation Night", this Friday night, April 12 vs. the Hershey Bears. Faceoff is 7:15 PM, and, as at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. Tickets are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Information about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative, call (855) 762-6451.

