Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati

April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that defenseman Arvin Atwal has been reassigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Rochester's final home game of the 2018-19 regular season is Friday, Apr. 12 when they host the Binghamton Devils at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

