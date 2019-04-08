Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati
April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that defenseman Arvin Atwal has been reassigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.
Rochester's final home game of the 2018-19 regular season is Friday, Apr. 12 when they host the Binghamton Devils at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 season can be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/earlybird while current Season Ticket Members can renew their seats at www.amerks.com/renew. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
