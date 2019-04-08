Providence Bruins Forward Paul Carey Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass - The American Hockey League announced today that Providence Bruins forward Paul Carey has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 7, 2019.

Carey scored five goals and totaled eight points in three games last week for the Bruins, who closed in on a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

On Friday evening, Carey paced the Providence offense with two goals and two assists as the Bruins took an 8-6 decision from Bridgeport in the front half of a home-and-home set. Carey scored twice more in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sound Tigers, and capped the busy weekend by scoring the game-winning goal and adding another assist as Providence defeated Utica, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon.

Acquired by the Boston Bruins in a trade with Ottawa on Jan. 11, Carey has scored 21 goals in 29 games with Providence and has totaled 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points in 58 AHL contests between the Bruins and Belleville this season, and has also appeared in seven NHL games combined for Boston and Ottawa. The seventh-year pro and native of Weymouth, Mass., has skated in 345 career AHL contests with Providence, Belleville, Hershey and Lake Erie, notching 105 goals and 136 assists for 241 points. Originally selected by Colorado in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, Carey has eight goals and eight assists in 99 career NHL outings.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Carey will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Bruins home game.

