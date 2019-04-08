Barracuda Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda clinched its fourth Calder Cup playoff appearance in as many seasons on Saturday after a 5-4 overtime win against the Grand Rapids and a 3-2 Colorado loss at Chicago.

The Barracuda are the only team in the four-year history of the Pacific Division to reach the playoffs in all four seasons.

San Jose's opening-round opponent is TBD but the Barracuda can secure home- ice through the first round with a win at San Diego on Wednesday. With three games to go in the 2018-19 regular season, San Jose trails the top-seeded Bakersfield Condors by just two points.

To secure your 2019 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, Click HERE.

The Barracuda wrap up the regular season with a trip to San Diego on Wednesday before a pair of games in Colorado on Friday and Saturday. All road Barracuda games can be watched lived at Stanley's located inside Solar4America Ice in San Jose and you can listen live on AM 1220 KDOW, Sharks + SAP App and at sjbarracuda.com/listen.

