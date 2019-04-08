Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Eddie Pasquale to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Eddie Pasquale to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Pasquale, 28, appeared in three games with the Lightning this season, posting a pair of wins and one loss to go along with a 3.96 goals-against average and .882 save percentage. He made 30 saves in the Lightning's 6-3 victory against the Boston Bruins in the season finale on April 6. Pasquale made his NHL debut on December 4, 2018 against the Detroit Red Wings, posting 19 saves on 24 shots for his first career NHL victory.

The Toronto, Ontario native has also played in 43 games for the Crunch in 2018-19, registering a 25-12-6 record to go along with a 2.37 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound goaltender has played in 269 career AHL games over seven seasons, compiling a record of 135-96-19 to go along with a 2.51 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with 20 shutouts. Pasquale set a career-high for wins in a season this year.

Pasquale was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round, 117th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.

