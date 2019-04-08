Anaheim Ducks Assign Four to Gulls

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Sam Steel, left wing Max Jones, and defensemen Jacob Larsson and Jaycob Megna to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Steel, 21 (2/3/98), earned 6-5=11 points in 22 games with the Ducks. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (30th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Steel became the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to record a hat trick on Mar. 26 vs. Vancouver. The 5-11, 186-pound center has collected 18-21=39 points in 50 games with San Diego this season. Steel currently leads San Diego rookies in goals and ranks second in points and assists.

Jones, 21 (2/17/98), recorded 2-3=5 points in 30 games with the Ducks, including his first career NHL goal on Mar. 8 vs. Montreal. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones returns to the Gulls having collected 14-14=28 points with a +10 rating in 40 games.

Larsson, 21 (4/29/97), registered 0-5=5 points in 49 games with the Ducks. Selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson has appeared in 19 games with San Diego in 2018-19, recording five assists (0-5=5) with a +3 rating.

Megna, 26 (12/10/92), posted 1-3=4 points in 28 games with Anaheim and scored his first career NHL goal on Mar. 6 vs. St. Louis. Selected in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Megna has earned 2-11=13 points with a +9 rating in 35 games with San Diego this season.

