Anaheim Ducks Assign Four to Gulls
April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Sam Steel, left wing Max Jones, and defensemen Jacob Larsson and Jaycob Megna to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Steel, 21 (2/3/98), earned 6-5=11 points in 22 games with the Ducks. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (30th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Steel became the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to record a hat trick on Mar. 26 vs. Vancouver. The 5-11, 186-pound center has collected 18-21=39 points in 50 games with San Diego this season. Steel currently leads San Diego rookies in goals and ranks second in points and assists.
Jones, 21 (2/17/98), recorded 2-3=5 points in 30 games with the Ducks, including his first career NHL goal on Mar. 8 vs. Montreal. Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones returns to the Gulls having collected 14-14=28 points with a +10 rating in 40 games.
Larsson, 21 (4/29/97), registered 0-5=5 points in 49 games with the Ducks. Selected in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson has appeared in 19 games with San Diego in 2018-19, recording five assists (0-5=5) with a +3 rating.
Megna, 26 (12/10/92), posted 1-3=4 points in 28 games with Anaheim and scored his first career NHL goal on Mar. 6 vs. St. Louis. Selected in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Megna has earned 2-11=13 points with a +9 rating in 35 games with San Diego this season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2019
- Sabres Return Three to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Sign Pendenza, Savage to AHL Deals for 19-20 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Eddie Pasquale to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Four to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners 2019 Calder Cup Playoff Strips on Sale Now - Tucson Roadrunners
- Zach Frye Reassigned to Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Tickets for First Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sale Now - Syracuse Crunch
- Felix Sandstrom Assigned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - San Jose Barracuda
- Providence's Paul Carey Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Comets Make Trio of Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- Providence Bruins Forward Paul Carey Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Weekly, April 8-14 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Release Matt Register from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Sign Bobby Nardella to Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.