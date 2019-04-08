Condors Fan Appreciation Night Is Saturday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The first place Bakersfield Condors are on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena this Wednesday and Saturday for their final two home games before the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs begin on April 19. Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night and EVERYONE wins. Click here to watch this week's commercial.

Receive FREE playoff tickets when you purchase a 2019-20 ticket plan

FAN APPRECIATION / FREE POPCORN - Saturday, April 13 @ 7 p.m.

Presented by Eyewitness News, 97.3 The Bull, and Three-Way Chevrolet

The first 5,000 fans will receive a free 32 oz. popcorn

Purchase "Mystery Envelopes of Fun" (1 for $10, 3 for $20) with every envelope filled with various prizes including playoff tickets, a game-worn jersey, a replica jersey, a hat, a jacket, food, and more!

One lucky fan will win TWO tickets to EVERY event at Rabobank Arena (Condors games, concerts, rodeo, wrestling, and more) for one year

Arrive early as the Condors Alumni will hit the ice for a 3-on-3 clash beginning at 5 p.m. and bid on their jerseys at the game

Purchase a Craft Beer Tasting (21+) ticket for $10 with proceeds benefiting the Condors Community Foundation; the tasting will be in the Ice Level Lounge featuring several local breweries and requires a game ticket as well

The Condors host the Ontario Reign (AHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings)

Doors open at 4:45 p.m. for the Craft Beer Tasting and Alumni 3-on-3 Clash

$5 Margaritas & $2 Sodas - Wednesday, April 10 @ 6:30 p.m.

Presented by La Campesina 92.5 FM

Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas at the game!

Bid on the team's warmup jerseys to benefit the Active 20/30 Club at the Community Hub on the concourse

Condors host the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL Affiliate: Arizona Coyotes)

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

