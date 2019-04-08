Condors Fan Appreciation Night Is Saturday
April 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The first place Bakersfield Condors are on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena this Wednesday and Saturday for their final two home games before the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs begin on April 19. Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night and EVERYONE wins. Click here to watch this week's commercial.
Purchase tickets or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office. Receive FREE playoff tickets when you purchase a 2019-20 ticket plan or calling 324-PUCK (7825)
FAN APPRECIATION / FREE POPCORN - Saturday, April 13 @ 7 p.m.
Presented by Eyewitness News, 97.3 The Bull, and Three-Way Chevrolet
The first 5,000 fans will receive a free 32 oz. popcorn
Purchase "Mystery Envelopes of Fun" (1 for $10, 3 for $20) with every envelope filled with various prizes including playoff tickets, a game-worn jersey, a replica jersey, a hat, a jacket, food, and more!
One lucky fan will win TWO tickets to EVERY event at Rabobank Arena (Condors games, concerts, rodeo, wrestling, and more) for one year
Arrive early as the Condors Alumni will hit the ice for a 3-on-3 clash beginning at 5 p.m. and bid on their jerseys at the game
Purchase a Craft Beer Tasting (21+) ticket for $10 with proceeds benefiting the Condors Community Foundation; the tasting will be in the Ice Level Lounge featuring several local breweries and requires a game ticket as well
The Condors host the Ontario Reign (AHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings)
Doors open at 4:45 p.m. for the Craft Beer Tasting and Alumni 3-on-3 Clash
$5 Margaritas & $2 Sodas - Wednesday, April 10 @ 6:30 p.m.
Presented by La Campesina 92.5 FM
Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas at the game!
Bid on the team's warmup jerseys to benefit the Active 20/30 Club at the Community Hub on the concourse
Condors host the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL Affiliate: Arizona Coyotes)
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
