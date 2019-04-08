Comets Make Trio of Roster Moves

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defensemen Derek Pratt and Connor Doherty to professional tryout contracts. Additionally, the team has released defenseman Colton Saucerman from his PTO.

Saucerman appeared in 24 games during his stint with the Comets, registering four points (1-3-4). He will return to the Idaho Steelheads for the start of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Doherty, 25, skated in 52 games with the Worcester Railers this season, collecting nine points (1-8-9). The 6-2, 194-pound defenseman has 14 career points (2-12-14) in 92 professional games. Prior to turning pro, the Holden, Mass. native played three seasons at Sacred Heart University, scoring 21 points (7-14-21) in 99 games.

Pratt, 25, suited up in 63 games with the Maine Mariners this year, tallying 18 points (2-16-18). The 6-2, 194-pound defenseman also skated in five games with the South Carolina Stingrays and Manchester Monarchs last season following his collegiate career. Prior to turning pro, the Mount Hermon, Mass. native played in 141 games at the University of Connecticut, amassing 21 points (2-19-21.

