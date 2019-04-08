Wolf Pack Weekly, April 8-14

The Wolf Pack (29-34-7-3, 68 pts., .466) snapped an 0-5-1-0 skid Sunday at the XL Center, with a 6-2 win over the Binghamton Devils. Steven Fogarty scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season in that game, and had an assist, and Ryan Gropp added a goal and two assists. That was after a 4-0 home loss to the Utica Comets on Saturday night and a 5-2 setback at Springfield on Wednesday. In addition to Fogarty's and Gropp's production, Lewis Zerter-Gossage (game-winning goal) and Shawn McBride (assist) both picked up their first pro points in Sunday's win, and Nick Jones notched the first two pro points of his career Wednesday, with a goal and an assist.

This week:

The Wolf Pack start their last week of the regular season with their final regular season home game of the year, "Fan Appreciation Night", Friday night, a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Hershey Bears. Then, the Wolf Pack play back-to-back road games Saturday night at Lehigh Valley (7:05) and Sunday in Hershey (5:00)

Friday, April 12 vs. the Hershey Bears (Washington) at the XL Center, 7:15 PM

- This is "Fan Appreciation Night", the Wolf Pack's last home game of the season. In tribute to the Wolf Pack's great fans, there will be numerous prize giveaways, including: a 32-inch TV, a Yeti cooler tub, a Patagonia backpack, a hoverboard, AirPods, a Google Home mini, concert tickets, local restaurant gift cards, and more.

- This being a Friday-night Wolf Pack home game, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.

- The Bears (40-25-3-4, 87 pts.) have clinched an Atlantic Division playoff spot and still could finish as high as second place, as they trail Bridgeport by four points coming into the week. Hershey's record since January 12 is 25-5-3-2 in 35 games.

- Bear veteran defenseman Aaron Ness leads AHL blueliners in assists, and is only four points behind the Wolf Pack's John Gilmour for the AHL leadership in points among defensemen, with 5-45-50 in 58 games.

- The Wolf Pack are 0-3-0-1 on the season against Hershey, and the Bears have won both of their previous XL Center visits in regulation, 4-1 on February 27 and 5-3 March 10.

- At this and every Wolf Pack home game, fans are encouraged to come early for "Hockey Happy Hour" in the Comcast Coliseum Club, presented by Minuteman Press. Enjoy $2 beers and $5 appetizers from 5:15 PM until puck drop.

- Tickets are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford and Mark Bailey on-line at www.979espn.com and on iHeartRadio . Video streaming at www.ahllive.com .

Saturday, April 13 at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) at the PPL Center, 7:05 PM

- This is the last of six games on the year between the Wolf Pack and the Phantoms, and the Wolf Pack are 3-2-0-0 in the first five. The two teams split a back-to-back set in Allentown February 9-10.

- The Phantoms are still mathematically alive for a playoff berth, coming into the week with a 36-30-4-3 record for 79 points. They are in sixth place, one point behind Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and six points out of a playoff spot.

- Lehigh Valley swept a two-game set vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Friday and Saturday, including a wild 10-6 victory Saturday night in which the Phantoms equaled the most goals-scored in a single game in the AHL this year. Chris Conner (2-1-3) and Carsen Twarynski both scored twice in that contest, and Alex Lyon made 43 saves.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on-line at www.979espn.com and on iHeartRadio . Video streaming at www.ahllive.com .

Sunday, April 14 at the Hershey Bears (Washington) at Giant Center, 5:00 PM

- The Wolf Pack are 0-1-0-1 in two previous trips this year to Giant Center, where the Bears are 23-10-1-1 on the season.

- Broadcast - live with Bob Crawford on News Radio 1410 AM, and 100.9 FM, WPOP, on-line at newsradio1410.iheart.com and on iHeartRadio . Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV .

Recent Transactions:

Patrick Newell - signed by the Wolf Pack to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement April 1.

Shawn McBride - signed by the Wolf Pack to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement April 3.

Jake Elmer - signed by the Wolf Pack to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement April 4.

Ryan Lindgren - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers April 4, and returned April 7.

Ty Ronning - reassigned by the New York Rangers from the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) April 4.

Terrence Wallin - released by the Wolf Pack from a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement April 4.

Lewis Zerter-Gossage - signed by the Wolf Pack to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement April 4.

John Gilmour - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers April 7.

Vinni Lettieri - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers April 7.

Matt Register - released by the Wolf Pack from a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement April 8.

Pack Tracks:

