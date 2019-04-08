Felix Sandstrom Assigned to Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that goaltender Felix Sandstrom has been assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from his HV71 Club in Sweden.

Sandstrom, 22, has spent the last five seasons in the Swedish Hockey League spending time with Brynas IF from 2014-2017 and then playing 2017-19 with HV71. This past season Sandtrom appeared in 19 games for HV71 going 10-8 with a 2.16 goals-against average and 0.910 save percentage.

A native of Gavle, Sweden, Sandstrom was drafted in the third round (#70) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Sandtrom was the starting netminder for Sweden in the 2016-17 World Junior Championships. He led Sweden to a place finish with a 5-1-1 record and was named the WJC Best Goaltender, beating out Flyers goalie Carter Hart. Sandstrom signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on March 27, 2018.

