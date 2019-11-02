Lightning Reassign Spencer Martin from Solar Bears to Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Spencer Martin from Orlando to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, Syracuse has loaned rookie forwards Peter Abbandonato and Mikhail Shalagin to the Solar Bears.

Martin, 24, was assigned to the Solar Bears on Sept. 27 and had gone 2-2-0 with a goals-against average of 3.12 and a save percentage of .915 in four appearances with Orlando.

Abbandonato, 21, has recorded two goals and two penalty minutes in five games with the Crunch in his first season of professional hockey after signing a two-year AHL contract with Syracuse earlier this summer.

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 193-pound forward appeared in 68 games with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and led the league in scoring with 111 points (29g-82a) and 14 penalty minutes. His 82 assists, 28 power-play assists and +71 rating also paced the QMJHL. Abbandonato then put up 27 points (6g, 21a) in 15 games as the Huskies claimed the 2019 Memorial Cup.

The Laval, Quebec native skated in 264 career games for Rouyn-Noranda, totaling 267 points (82g-185a) and 73 penalty minutes.

Shalagin, 20, has yet to make his North American debut professional debut this season, after signing an AHL contract with the Crunch earlier this summer.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound forward skated in 43 games with the MHK Spartak Moskva of Russia's Minor Hockey League, tallying 75 points (48g-27a) and 77 penalty minutes with a plus-31 rating, earning MHL MVP honors. His 48 goals set a new league record for the most in one season. Shalagin also appeared in four games with Moscow Spartak of the Kontinental Hockey League and seven contest with Khimik Voskresensk of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) tallying two goals.

Shalagin was a seventh-round selection (#198 overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

