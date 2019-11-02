Mariners Defeat Growlers 3-2

November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers suffered a loss 3-2 loss at the hands of the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena despite outshooting the Mariners 38-17.

The Newfoundland Growlers opening the scoring just 3 minutes into the game as Brady Ferguson snapped the puck behind Maine's goaltender Tom McCollum. Scott Pooley added his seventh goal of the season just 6 minutes later to give the Growlers a 2-0 lead. The Mariners got on the board late in the period as Greg Chase deflected a point shot past Maksim Zhukov.

The teams played through the second period but the score stayed locked at 2-1 for the Growlers.

The Mariners offence went to work in the third, Terrence Wallin and Taylor Cammarata scored to take the lead away from the Growlers halfway through the third period. The Mariners would hang on to secure a 3-2 victory over the squad from Newfoundland.

Quick Hits

Trey Bradley recorded two assists in the loss

Scott Pooley now leads the Growlers in goal scoring with seven.

The Three stars were 3 - T. Cammarata (MNE), 2 - T. McCollum (MNE) and 1 - G. Chase (MNE)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers head back to Mile One Centre for a four-game homestand starting Friday, November 8th against the Atlanta Gladiators, the ECHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Newfoundland time. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre Box Office and online a www.mileonecentre.com.

Newfoundland Growlers (5-5-0-0) at Maine (3-4-0-1)

Saturday, November 2nd - Cross Insurance Arena - Portland, Maine

Scoresheet

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st NFL 3:20 B. Ferguson (4) T. Bradley V 14 17 21 22 36 H 4 10 26 27 92

2 - 0 2 1st NFL 9:09 S. Pooley (7) T. Bradley, J. Duszak PP V 12 14 21 22 26 H 4 8 13 16

2 - 1 3 1st MNE 17:39 G. Chase (1) R. Culkin, T. Cammarata PP V 8 12 27 36 H 5 8 10 19 26

2 - 2 4 3rd MNE 7:52 T. Wallin (5) Z. Tolkinen, R. Dmowski V 8 13 26 29 43 H 4 9 19 27 92

2 - 3 5 3rd MNE 14:26 T. Cammarata (4) G. Chase, D. Fox V 3 11 14 17 22 H 5 8 10 13 26

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.