Royals Tied for First in North, Sink Norfolk, 3-2

Reading, PA â David Drake scored the game-winning goal with 12 minutes remaining in the third period to push the Reading Royals past the Norfolk Admirals, 3-2, Saturday at Santander Arena. Reading is tied for first in the North Division (5-3-1-0, 11 pts.) with Adirondack Thunder; the Royals play the Thunder for the first time Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The 2019-20 season is presented by Tower Health UPMC Health Plan.

On the game-winning goal, the Royals caught the Admirals sleeping and launched a three-on-one brigade into the zone. Brayden Low (2a) entered down the right wing and dropped the puck to Drake, the trailer, who unleashed a wrister past Admirals netminder Alex Sakellaropoulos (loss, 30 saves, 3 GA). Kirill Ustimenko (win, 16 saves, 2 GA) backstopped the Royals to his third win in four starts.

Matty Boy

Matthew Gaudreau scored the Royals' first goal 4:30 into the second period; the 5-foot-9 left-handed shot has three goals in the last two games. Ralph Cuddemi sprung Gaudreau and he roofed the puck for his fifth goal of the season.

Gaudreau scored 12 goals in each of the last two seasons with Worcester.

Shots no issue

For the second straight game between Norfolk and Reading, the Royals led 18-7 in shots after the first period. The shot lead never foundered, with the Royals outshooting the Admirals, 33-17.

Reading has outshot opponents in six of nine games, winning three and getting points in four. The Admirals have yet to outshoot their opponent in a game this season. The Ads ranked last in shots for per game (23.5) as well as shots against per game (40.3) entering the night, while the Royals ranked sixth in both categories (34.1 shots for, 29.3 shots against).

U.S.S. Domination

Reading has sunk the Ads in 24 of 31 meetings since Norfolk joined the ECHL for the 2015-16 season. The Royals have won 13 of 14 games contested between the clubs during Kirk MacDonald's tenure as head coach.

The only time Norfolk beat the Royals multiple times in a season was the 2016-17 campaign, winning four games in regulation and one in overtime. Reading still won that season series with 6 wins.

