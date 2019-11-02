Sparks Strikes Twice as Beast Defeat Cyclones

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Lindsay Sparks potted two goals and Joey Daccord made 29 saves as the Beast defeated the Cyclones 4-1 on Saturday night.

The Brampton Beast took on the Cincinnati Cyclones for a Saturday night showdown. It was also a magical and wondrous night at the CAA Centre in honour of Princess Night.

Brampton struck first on the night courtesy of a power play goal from Dan Leavens. With the Beast on the power play, Erik Bradford sent the shot off the pads of Cyclones starter Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen.

Leavens was waiting on the doorstep and was able to bang home the rebound for a 1-0 Beast lead at 6:52.

The Beast would take that lead into the first intermission and would be tied in shots with seven apiece after the first frame.

The second frame saw the Beast run into some penalty trouble and the Cyclones were able to convert. The shot from Jesse Schultz made its way through and Frank Hora snuck behind the Beast defense and slid it home for a 1-1 tie at 6:04.

Brampton continued to battle in the second frame and were rewarded with another goal. Matt McLeod used his tremendous speed to set-up the chance and Francois Beauchemin was denied in tight but Lindsay Sparks was on the side of the net and found twine up high for a 2-1 Beast lead at 16:46.

Brampton would take their 2-1 lead into the second intermission and would be up in shots by a count of 18-16.

The third period saw the Beast kill off a late five-on-three power play to negate any chances the Cyclones would have.

The kill invigorated the boys out of the Brampton and Sparks benefitted with his second of the game. The speedy forward sped in behind the defense, waited out the goaltender and slid the puck home for a highlight reel marker at 12:22.

The Cyclones pulled the goalie late in the frame but the Beast would take possession and would pot the empty netter courtesy of Francois Beauchemin. That would give the Beast a 4-1 lead and the win moments later.

Daccord would make 29 total saves and would be rewarded with the win. Luukkonen would make 25 saves and would take the loss.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Leavens (BRA) 2) Daccord (BRA) 1) Sparks The Beast finished the contest one-for-four on the man advantage. Cincinnati was held scoreless in five attempts. The Beast and Cyclones will meet again tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

