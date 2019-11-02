McNiven, Thunder Shut Down Railers 2-0

WORCESTER, MA - Michael McNiven recorded his second straight shutout as the Adirondack Thunder blanked the Worcester Railers by a score of 2-0 on Saturday night at the DCU Center.

Mike Szmatula and Robbie Payne each scored in the third period to secure the Thunder's fifth win of the season. Adirondack killed off a double-minor for high sticking taken by Gabriel Verpaelst in the final five minutes of the third to help secure the victory and McNiven's shutout streak, which now stands at 127:17.

McNiven stopped all 29 shots he faced, including 14 in the third period. Railers' goaltender Evan Buitenhuis put together a tremendous performance but failed to record his first win of the season. Buitenhius made 28 saves on 30 shots.

Scoring Plays

The Thunder broke the scoreless tie with 11:30 left in the third period. Hayden Verbeek threw the puck to Nikita Popugaev who found Mike Szmatula backdoor to put the Thunder up 1-0. The goal was Szmatula's first of the season.

At 14:24 of the third. Ara Nazarian picked up the puck at the Worcester blueline from Gabriel Verpaelst and dropped it off for Robbie Payne. Payne's wrist shot beat Buitenhius glove-side and Adirondack extended their lead to 2-0 on Payne's third goal of the season.

Thunder Notes

With the assist, Hayden Verbeek has recorded eight points in eight games (1G, 7A)

Nikita Popugaev now has a +6 rating in 8 games so far this season

Michael McNiven's shutout streak is at 127:17 and has won three straight games

Up Next

Adirondack continues their road trip when they face the Reading Royals tomorrow from Santander Arena at 4:00pm.

