McNiven, Thunder Shut Down Railers 2-0
November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Michael McNiven recorded his second straight shutout as the Adirondack Thunder blanked the Worcester Railers by a score of 2-0 on Saturday night at the DCU Center.
Mike Szmatula and Robbie Payne each scored in the third period to secure the Thunder's fifth win of the season. Adirondack killed off a double-minor for high sticking taken by Gabriel Verpaelst in the final five minutes of the third to help secure the victory and McNiven's shutout streak, which now stands at 127:17.
McNiven stopped all 29 shots he faced, including 14 in the third period. Railers' goaltender Evan Buitenhuis put together a tremendous performance but failed to record his first win of the season. Buitenhius made 28 saves on 30 shots.
Scoring Plays
The Thunder broke the scoreless tie with 11:30 left in the third period. Hayden Verbeek threw the puck to Nikita Popugaev who found Mike Szmatula backdoor to put the Thunder up 1-0. The goal was Szmatula's first of the season.
At 14:24 of the third. Ara Nazarian picked up the puck at the Worcester blueline from Gabriel Verpaelst and dropped it off for Robbie Payne. Payne's wrist shot beat Buitenhius glove-side and Adirondack extended their lead to 2-0 on Payne's third goal of the season.
Thunder Notes
With the assist, Hayden Verbeek has recorded eight points in eight games (1G, 7A)
Nikita Popugaev now has a +6 rating in 8 games so far this season
Michael McNiven's shutout streak is at 127:17 and has won three straight games
Up Next
Adirondack continues their road trip when they face the Reading Royals tomorrow from Santander Arena at 4:00pm.
Marvel Super Hero Four Pack
The Thunder host the Worcester Railers on November 10th at 3:00pm for Marvel Super Hero Day! Get your Super Hero Four Pack HERE and receive a pregame meet-and-greet with Spider-Man!
