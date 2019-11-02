K-Wings Thump Nailers in Second Straight Sellout

Kalamazoo Wings forward Yannick Veilleux (right) vs. the Wheeling Nailers

KALAMAZOO, MI - A special night at Wings Event Center went about as good as it could have for the home crowd celebrating Star Wars Night, as the Kalamazoo Wings (4-1-1-0) beat the Wheeling Nailers (4-3-0-0), 7-2 Saturday in front of 5,275 fans.

The K-Wings' second sellout crowd of the week also attempted a Guinness World Record for the largest lightsaber battle in the first intermission, which will be evaluated in the coming weeks to determine if an official record was set.

The K-Wings gave the crowd three reasons to cheer before the record attempt, as Luke Sandler, Yannick Veilleux and Boston Leier all scored in the opening frame to give Kalamazoo a 3-0 lead after one.

Veilleux assisted on both of the other two goals, racking up three points just 10:06 into the game. Leier and Sandler both finished the high-scoring affair with two points.

Wheeling roared back in the second period, when Renars Krastenbergs scored 15 seconds in to make it 3-1. Marc-Olivier Duquette narrowed the gap at 8:15 of the stanza on a floating shot that made it through traffic and snuck under the crossbar.

Kalamazoo stomped out the Nailers' brief fire, though, as Kyle Blaney knocked in a rebound 22 seconds later to make it 4-2 quickly. Zach Frye set up Zach Diamantoni for a tap-in from the edge of the crease to bring the Wings' lead back up to three late in the period. It was the first of two assists for Frye, and highlighted a three-point night (1g, 2a) for Diamantoni.

Late in the third period, the K-Wings received a five-minute power play and capitalized twice to put the game out of reach. Aaron Thow scored his first pro goal on a nifty forehand-backhand move in the right circle to make it 6-2 with 5:12 remaining in regulation, and Dylan Sadowy extended his goal streak to five games with the final goal less than two minutes later.

Not lost in all the scoring, rookie goaltender Jake Kielly stopped a career-high 44 shots to earn his second win of the season, earning the game's first star.

The K-Wings wrap up an eight-game home stand next weekend with three games in three nights at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo hosts Fort Wayne on $2 Friday at 7:00 p.m., featuring $2 hot dogs, beers and sodas. The K-Wings and Komets face-off again Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on Military Appreciation Night. Kalamazoo finishes the busy weekend with a 3:00 p.m. Sunday affair against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Pirates and Princesses Night, featuring a postgame skate with the players.

