ECHL Announces Suspension

November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL)





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Worcester's Ross Olsson has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #90, Newfoundland at Worcester, on Nov. 1.

Olsson is suspended under Rule #46.12 as the result of receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation in the game.

Olsson will miss Worcester's game vs. Adirondack tonight (Nov. 2).

