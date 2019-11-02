ECHL Announces Suspension
November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Worcester's Ross Olsson has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #90, Newfoundland at Worcester, on Nov. 1.
Olsson is suspended under Rule #46.12 as the result of receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation in the game.
Olsson will miss Worcester's game vs. Adirondack tonight (Nov. 2).
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2019
- IceMen Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Mike Hedden - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Game Preview: Idaho at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Lightning Reassign Spencer Martin from Solar Bears to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parks Stops 39 to Help Rush Salvage a Point against Allen - Rapid City Rush
- James de Haas Loaned to Royals from Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Royals Host Admirals on D.C. Comics Night - Reading Royals
- Grizz Win 5-4 Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Begins November with Win over Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Win Another in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Fall 5-4 to Grizzlies in Back-And-Forth Game - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Drop Back-And-Forth Affair to Komets - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.