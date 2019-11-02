IceMen Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Mike Hedden
November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Saturday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Mike Hedden. Earlier this week, the Icemen claimed Hedden off waivers from the Allen Americans.
Hedden, 34, joins the Icemen after recording a goal in four appearances with Allen this season. Hedden has played the past five seasons in several of Europe's top leagues such as the KHL, SM-Liiga, DEL, and the EIHL. Last season, the 5-10, 185-pound veteran forward posted 62 points (20g, 42a) in 59 games played with the Cardiff Devils (EIHL).
Hedden brings a wealth of AHL experience to the Icemen totaling 127 points (56g, 71a) in 219 games, winning a Calder Cup title with the Texas Stars in 2014. The Dunnville, Ontario native has also accrued 51 goals and 34 assists in 127 career ECHL games in stints with Allen and the Toledo Walleye (2009-2011).
The Icemen are back in action tonight as they battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2019
- IceMen Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Mike Hedden - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Game Preview: Idaho at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Lightning Reassign Spencer Martin from Solar Bears to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parks Stops 39 to Help Rush Salvage a Point against Allen - Rapid City Rush
- James de Haas Loaned to Royals from Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Royals Host Admirals on D.C. Comics Night - Reading Royals
- Grizz Win 5-4 Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Begins November with Win over Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Win Another in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Fall 5-4 to Grizzlies in Back-And-Forth Game - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Drop Back-And-Forth Affair to Komets - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.