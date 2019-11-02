IceMen Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Mike Hedden

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Saturday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Mike Hedden. Earlier this week, the Icemen claimed Hedden off waivers from the Allen Americans.

Hedden, 34, joins the Icemen after recording a goal in four appearances with Allen this season. Hedden has played the past five seasons in several of Europe's top leagues such as the KHL, SM-Liiga, DEL, and the EIHL. Last season, the 5-10, 185-pound veteran forward posted 62 points (20g, 42a) in 59 games played with the Cardiff Devils (EIHL).

Hedden brings a wealth of AHL experience to the Icemen totaling 127 points (56g, 71a) in 219 games, winning a Calder Cup title with the Texas Stars in 2014. The Dunnville, Ontario native has also accrued 51 goals and 34 assists in 127 career ECHL games in stints with Allen and the Toledo Walleye (2009-2011).

The Icemen are back in action tonight as they battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV.

