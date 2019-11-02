Fuel Fall 5-3 in First I-69 Matchup with Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy and Fort Wayne met for the first time in the 2019-20 season at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night. Fort Wayne opened the scoring early and continued that scoring throughout the game, putting up five goals on the Fuel. Mat Thompson and Alex Krushelnyski combined for two goals but it wasn't enough as Indy fell on Saturday night by a score of 5-3.

Having not played each other yet this season, the two teams spent the first half of the opening period feeling one another out and trading chances. Fort Wayne's Mason Bergh opened the scoring eight minutes into the first by getting past the Fuel defense for a breakaway and beating Fuel goaltender Charles Williams. Indy quickly responded when Mat Thompson slid a puck to Alex Krushelnyski to tie the game 1-1. Fort Wayne responded with two goals, :20 seconds apart by Jermaine Loewen and Shawn St-Amant, sending the team into the locker room up 3-1.

Opening the second period on the right foot, the Komets' Taylor Ross added another goal to the board, putting home a bouncing puck at the top of the crease. Holding on to 4-1 lead, Indy and Fort Wayne traded chances as well as physical blows throughout the period. The I-69 rivalry was renewed when Mat Thompson and Matthew Boudens dropped the gloves after Boudens ran into Charles Williams. In keeping with the fighting trend Josh McArdle and Mason Bergh dropped the gloves late in the period, sending both players to the locker room early.

Indy began the third period on the penalty kill but was able to kill off the remaining time before taking a second penalty and headed back to the penalty kill. Killing off the two penalties, Indy threw everything they had at the Komets throughout the third period, out shooting them 15-6. Earning a power play late in the third Alex Krushelnyski repaid Mat Thompson for his assist in the 1st period, feeding him a cross-ice pass to put the score at 4-2. Almost immediately, Indy put another goal on the board when Spencer Watson got free in front of the net and beat Villalta but it would be too little, too late for the Fuel. A tripping penalty by Graham Knott with 2:52 to go in the third put Indy shorthanded and Shawn St. Amant put the game away with a shot from the blueline.

